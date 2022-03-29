Crash causes traffic blockages on I-45 South By JOHN WAYNE FERGUSON The Daily News John Wayne Ferguson Senior Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Mar 29, 2022 Mar 29, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A piece of an overhead road sign lies on the side of Interstate 45 near La Marque. The crash that caused the damage to the sign caused traffic delays on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. COURTESY/Texas Department of Transportation Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LA MARQUEA crash on Interstate 45 has caused a major traffic backup that could persist for hours, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.The crash happened at about 9:40 a.m. on the southbound side of I-45 before state Highway 6.According to a tweet, multiple lanes of I-45 were blocked by a heavy truck crash. The vehicle struck an overhead sign and cause a second crash in the same spot.A unknown vehicle hit the sign causing a piece of it to fall on to the highway and strike an SUV, said Danny Perez, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Transportation. The vehicle that struck the sign didn't stop, Perez said.The damaged will have to be removed, the department said. That could take several hours.Just before 11 a.m. the left shoulder, left lane and center lane of the highway were closed.Traffic delays began just after Exit 9 on the southbound side of the highway. John Wayne Ferguson: 409-683-5226; john.ferguson@galvnews.com or on Twitter @johnwferguson. Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Locations Galveston County La Marque John Wayne Ferguson Senior Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow John Wayne Ferguson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (1) comment Louis Wortham Mar 29, 2022 3:17pm The trucks whose load or loads hit the sign was stopped by La Marque in front of Bayou Vista.Carrie Wortham Report Add Reply Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesGirlfriend's parents named man charged in Galveston hit-and-run, police sayWoman charged in connection with death of Galveston doctorGalveston resident charged in connection to Jan. 6 riotTeen pleads guilty to Texas City bank robbery, sentenced to supervisionMovie theater underway in Texas City; Longtime League City baker to hang up rolling pinGalveston to review codes after complaints against marshalsFormer deputy sues over firing, claims trauma from Santa Fe shootingProbation revoked for Galveston woman convicted of manslaughterFormer Texas City commissioner Haney sued over I-45 crashFederal government sues Galveston County over redistricting CollectionsChildren’s parades and pets close out second weekend of Mardi GrasIn Focus: Houston 71, Cincinnati 53In Focus: Dynamo FC 2, Whitecaps FC 1In Focus: Houston Dynamo FC MLS Season Opener CommentedWhy is the GOP still subservient to traitor Trump? (148) US and NATO should do more to stop Putin (134) Biden and Harris should be impeached immediately (120) Our state leaders should support trans children (95) Denials of racism in our history are just tiresome (59) Biden, not Putin, is responsible for high gas prices (59) Galveston resident charged in connection to Jan. 6 riot (59) Hot-dog column garnished with 'leftist, atheist BS' (52) High gas prices aren't Biden's fault, but our fault (50) New voting system isn't passing the 'smell' test (44)
(1) comment
The trucks whose load or loads hit the sign was stopped by La Marque in front of Bayou Vista.
Carrie Wortham
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.