I-45 CRASH

A piece of an overhead road sign lies on the side of Interstate 45 near La Marque. The crash that caused the damage to the sign caused traffic delays on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

 COURTESY/Texas Department of Transportation

LA MARQUE

A crash on Interstate 45 has caused a major traffic backup that could persist for hours, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The crash happened at about 9:40 a.m. on the southbound side of I-45 before state Highway 6.

According to a tweet, multiple lanes of I-45 were blocked by a heavy truck crash. The vehicle struck an overhead sign and cause a second crash in the same spot.

A unknown vehicle hit the sign causing a piece of it to fall on to the highway and strike an SUV, said Danny Perez, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Transportation. 

The vehicle that struck the sign didn't stop, Perez said.

The damaged will have to be removed, the department said. That could take several hours.

Just before 11 a.m. the left shoulder, left lane and center lane of the highway were closed.

Traffic delays began just after Exit 9 on the southbound side of the highway.

John Wayne Ferguson: 409-683-5226; john.ferguson@galvnews.com or on Twitter @johnwferguson.

0
1
0
0
0

Locations

(1) comment

Louis Wortham

The trucks whose load or loads hit the sign was stopped by La Marque in front of Bayou Vista.

Carrie Wortham

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription