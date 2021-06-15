LA MARQUE
A La Marque man killed by an SUV while trying to cross FM 1765 on Sunday evening was identified Tuesday.
Christopher Burrough, 32, was struck by a vehicle about 9:20 p.m. in the 2300 block of FM 1765, according to the La Marque Police Department.
Burrough was trying to cross the four-lane road when he was hit, police said.
The driver of the SUV that hit Burrough stopped and waited for officers to arrive and cooperated with the investigation, police said. No charges were filed against the driver.
Burrough had lived with his grandparents in La Marque for about two years, relatives said Tuesday. Until recently, he had worked at the Big Lots department store on NASA Parkway, his family said.
Burrough's family was attempting to raise money to send his body back to his home state of Alabama, his grandfather Wilbert Rush said.
