LEAGUE CITY
Police are searching for a man who attacked a woman in League City Wednesday morning, officials announced.
A woman was walking on a path near the 300 block of Texas Avenue, on her way to a nearby shopping center, when a man attacked her, police said.
The woman told police the man was about 6 feet tall, between 250 and 300 pounds and had a ponytail and beard, officials said.
The woman fought off the man and ran to safety, police said.
Anyone with information should call 281-332-2566, police said.
