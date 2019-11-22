GALVESTON
Police on Friday morning arrested a person accused of brandishing a weapon near Ball High School, according to the Galveston Police Department.
Police were called to an apartment complex in 4300 block of Avenue P at about 8:30 a.m. because of a report that a person has pulled out a weapon, police said.
The apartment complex is across the street from a high school parking lot, and less than 1,000 feet from the school building.
The department released few immediate details about the incident, but confirmed that a person was taken into custody and that officers from the city police department and the school district's police department assisted in apprehending the person.
Police seized a gun during the incident, Galveston Police Department spokesman Sgt. Xavier Hancock said.
The person in custody is a juvenile, Hancock said.
The incident prompted the school district to lock the doors at the high school, 4115 Ave. O, at 8:30 a.m., and prevent people from entering or leaving the school.
The lock-out ended at 9:10 a.m., according to the school district.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
