GALVESTON
Two young children died Saturday when the apartment they were living in caught fire in a tragedy compounded by the fact their father, who survived, was a firefighter with the Galveston Fire Department.
Jade Jones, 3, and Logan Jones, 2, died at the University of Texas Medical Branch early Saturday morning after being pulled from an apartment at a home at 22nd Street and Avenue K, according to the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Officials confirmed Monday the children’s father was Galveston Fire Department firefighter Dustin Jones. Jones lived at the apartment with a girlfriend, who is not the children’s mother and who wasn’t at home at the time of the fire, officials said.
Jones and his girlfriend declined to comment to The Daily News, and asked for privacy for the family.
The medical examiner’s office was performing autopsies on the children on Monday. No official cause of death has been determined, but officials said they believe the children died from smoke inhalation.
Investigators from the Galveston Fire Marshal’s Office were at the building where the fire occurred Monday, Galveston Fire Department Chief David Olsen said.
Olsen asked the fire marshal’s office to produce a report about the potential cause of the fire by Tuesday, in part to help tamp down speculation and rumors about the fire.
“When people don’t have the answers, they fill them in themselves,” Olsen said.
The fire began at 2:35 a.m. Saturday. The cause of the fire was still under investigation, but officials said they believed it started in the apartment’s kitchen. The children were in another room.
The department was investigating whether the home had smoke detectors, Olsen said.
Dustin Jones was outside the home when firefighters arrived, and the fire department immediately entered the home to find and remove the children, Olsen said.
Dustin Jones, 25, has worked for the fire department for more than three years, Olsen said.
By Monday, the city was beginning to come to grips with the loss of the two young children.
Outside the home, a small memorial had been erected to mourn the children.
Crystal Guzman, a teacher at Galveston’s Brite Beginnings Childcare Center, went to the home Sunday to put flowers beside a growing memorial to the children.
Stuffed animals and flowers climbed up the fence beside the home’s garage door.
Guzman taught Jade Jones at the center, she said.
“She was just like her mother,” Guzman said. “Very kind. Soft spoken.”
The child often took two kolaches to school, one for herself and another for a classmate, she said.
“She was so smart,” Guzman said. “She was so full of energy.”
At least two online fundraisers had been set up to support the families. The children had two different mothers, officials said.
Jade’s family was attempting to raise money to help return her body to DeBerry, a city near the Texas-Louisiana border, after a funeral in Galveston.
Another fundraiser, on behalf of Dustin Jones and his girlfriend, said the family lost “everything” in the fire, and sought to begin restoring some of the items lost, including clothes and home goods, destroyed in the blaze.
That fundraiser was being organized by Marisa Rojas, a Galveston resident and wife of a Galveston firefighter, and Debbie Borque, who lives in the San Jacinto neighborhood, where the house burned.
The men and women of the Galveston Fire Department were devastated by the fire, Rojas said. It’s the worst kind of call imaginable, when one of their own is involved and children are the victims, Rojas said.
“The fire department is a big family,” Rojas said. “When one of us hurts, we all hurt.”
