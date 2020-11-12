LEAGUE CITY
Officers late Wednesday stopped what was described as a violent abduction that began outside a gas station, police confirmed Thursday.
Dandre Marquise Demery, 26, of Houston, was charged with aggravated kidnapping, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, detective John Griffith, spokesman for the League City Police Department, said. His bond was set at $150,000.
Officers responded about 10:53 p.m. to a report of an abduction outside the gas station in the 100 block of Interstate 45, Griffith said.
A witness told police a man had grabbed a woman by the hair and forced her into his car.
An officer saw a vehicle matching the witness description leaving the station with two people, Griffith said.
Patrol officers stopped the vehicle in the 16000 block of Interstate 45 in Houston and identified the man as Demery, Griffith said. The woman was disheveled and distraught, but didn't need immediate medical attention, he said.
Investigators believe the woman and Demery had a previous relationship, Griffith said.
Officers seized a gun and other items from the vehicle, which was stolen, Griffith said.
Demery was wanted on outstanding warrants in Harris County for burglary of a vehicle, Navasota for burglary of a vehicle, Brazoria County for theft, and Fort Bent County for aggravated assault, Griffith said.
Anyone with information about the case should call 281-332-2566, Griffith said.
