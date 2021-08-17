GALVESTON
An unidentified man was hospitalized Tuesday after lifeguards pulled him from the surf near 61st Street, Galveston Island Beach Patrol Chief Peter Davis said.
A lifeguard at the 61st Street tower spotted the man just after 9 a.m. about 50 yards east of the 61st Street Fishing Pier and 20 yards from the shore, Davis said.
Guards pulled the man, who is probably in his 60s, out of the water and performed CPR, Davis said. Emergency responders took the man to the hospital, he said.
Emergency responders could not immediately identify the man, Davis said.
