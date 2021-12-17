GALVESTON
The man accused of being the mastermind behind one of the most sordid and bizarre murder plots in recent Galveston County history was found guilty this week of murder and sentenced to spend what’s likely the rest of his life in prison.
Jose Ybarra Leyva, 70, of Alvin, was convicted in the May 2017 murder of Francisco Esparza.
Esparza, a gardener and nursery worker who lived in unincorporated Galveston County, was shot and killed by a gunman in a brazen morning attack outside a house on FM 517 near the Brazoria County line.
The jury Friday sentenced Leyva to 33 years in prison. He faced a maximum sentence of life in prison.
Chief Assistant Criminal District Attorney Xochitl Vandiver-Gaskin, who helped prosecute the case against Leyva, said she was relieved for Esparza’s family members, who have had to endure two murder trials over his death.
“We can’t ever provide closure to them,” Vandiver-Gaskin said. “There’s nothing we can do to make them whole or make them feel peace, but at least we know they won’t have to come back here. For them, the legal part is over.”
Police arrested the gunman and two other men in the hours and days after the shooting. Later, however, investigators identified and charged Leyva, who was regarded by some people as a spiritual healer, with gathering the men and directing the attack.
Charging documents from his arrest laid out a sordid series of events leading up to the shooting, which began when Leyva was introduced to Esparza’s son Juan.
In early May 2017, Juan Esparza was stabbed inside a Mexican food restaurant in Alvin. He survived the incident but in the days that followed was introduced to Leyva, who was described as a worshiper of the Roman Catholic Saint Cyprian, a “Mexican card reader” and a practitioner of witchcraft.
Leyva allegedly offered to cure bad spirits in the teenager. Juan Esparza, 18 at the time, agreed to visit Leyva and take part in purported religious rituals. Leyva performed sex acts on the young man during their meetings, Juan Esparza later told police.
The younger Esparza told investigators Leyva relentlessly called him, visited his home and threatened his family when he tried to break off contact.
On the morning of the shooting, Francisco Esparza asked his son for Leyva’s telephone number and said he was going to tell him to leave the teenager alone, according to the affidavits. About four hours later, the elder Esparza was shot to death.
Prosecutors accused Leyva of gathering three men — Santos Botello, Ricardo Posada and Jaime Posada — and sending them to Esparza’s house to commit an assault.
Leyva told at least one of the men the assault was meant to be revenge for someone raping Leyva’s niece. That wasn’t true, prosecutors said. Prosecutors said Leyva wanted revenge for Esparza cutting off contact and knew Botello owned a gun and was prone to violence. Leyva knew Botello and Jaime Posada through his religious practices, prosecutors said.
Leyva knew of Botello’s penchant for violence because it was Botello who had stabbed Juan Esparza earlier in the month, setting off a series of events that led to the shooting, prosecutors said.
“He’s the one that got the three other co-actors together and introduced them to each other,” Vandiver-Gaskin said about Leyva. “He knew that Botello was dangerous and violent because he had witnessed Botello stab the victim’s son.”
Leyva’s defense attorney argued prosecutors didn’t prove Leyva conspired for the men to commit felony assault.
Police arrested the Santos brothers on the day of the shooting and Botello two days later. Those men, who were all also charged with murder, pointed police to Leyva.
Botello was convicted of murdering Esparza in 2020. He was accused of being the person who actually shot Esparza.
Both Posadas testified against Leyva and Botello as a part of an agreement with prosecutors, Vandiver-Gaskin said. As of Friday afternoon, murder charges still were pending against both Posadas, but trial dates had not been set, according to court documents.
Vandiver-Gaskin and Assistant District Attorney Dulce Salazar-Valle were the attorneys for the state. Leyva was represented by defense attorney Mark Diaz.
Santería uses images of Catholicism but it is neither Catholic nor Christian. Those who follow brujería (Mexican witchcraft) are like Santa Fe's Mark Kilroy's killer Sara Aldrete.

Both practices (santería and brujeria) should be avoided.
Both practices (santería and brujeria) should be avoided.
