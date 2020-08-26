LEAGUE CITY

Police on Wednesday were investigating the death of a man found in winter clothing inside a drainage ditch, officials announced.

A landscape worker found a man’s body in a drainage ditch that runs under the 2000 block of FM 646 at about 11:20 a.m., said detective John Griffith, spokesman for the League City Police Department.

Emergency personnel confirmed the remains were those of a man who had apparently been dead for a long time, Griffith said. The man was wearing cold-weather clothes.

As of deadline, police do not suspect foul play, Griffith said. Investigators remain on the scene.

