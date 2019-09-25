DICKINSON
A man suspected in two shootings in two cities two months apart was arrested Tuesday, according to the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office.
Johnnie Wiley Williams, 28, of Hitchcock, was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of deadly conduct/discharge of a firearm, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a single count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, according to the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office.
The charges stem from two incidents earlier this year; one on Feb. 6 in Texas City and the other on March 22 in La Marque, according to court documents.
In the February incident, someone fired a gun near the 7500 block of Blue Jay Drive in Texas City, hitting two houses and injuring at least one person, according to a police complaint.
Wiley was identified as a suspect in that shooting after witness gave a video of the incident to police, according to the complaint.
The La Marque shooting was in the 1100 block of Roosevelt Street on March 22, when a car was shot multiple times by someone in a passing vehicle, according to a police complaint.
The victim in that shooting said he had been shot by Wiley before, and identified Wiley as the driver of the car from which the shots were fired, according to the complaint
The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office warrant division arrested Williams Tuesday in Dickinson, investigators said. Deputies stopped Williams while he was in a car and removed him from the car by breaking one of its windows, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
Williams’ head is bandaged in a booking photo taken after his arrest. The injury happened while Williams was being arrested, Trochesset said.
Williams was being held on $770,000 bond at the Galveston County Jail on Wednesday afternoon, according to jail records.
