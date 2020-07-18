TEXAS CITY
Several roads are closed in Texas City Saturday because emergency personnel are monitoring a rail car filled with Styrene that has had an equipment failure, police said.
As of Saturday morning, emergency responders hadn’t seen any fires or explosions, and are monitoring the rail car entirely as a precaution because of the equipment failure, Cpl. Allen Bjerke, a spokesman for the Texas City Police Department said.
But police still closed several roads to traffic, Bjerke said. Those include FM 1765 to southbound traffic at state Highway 146, eastbound traffic on FM 519 at state Highway 3, the south loop 4th Avenue S at 6th Street and all traffic along the Texas City Wye, Bjerke said.
Styrene is colorless to yellow liquid with a sweet, floral odor that can cause nausea, dizziness, and other issues if someone is exposed.
