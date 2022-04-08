Police shoot man during domestic violence call in Texas City By KERI HEATH The Daily News Keri Heath Reporter Author twitter Author email Apr 8, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TEXAS CITYA Texas City police officer shot a man Friday afternoon while responding to a family violence call, law enforcement officials said.Officers were called to a residence in the 1100 block of Fifth Avenue about 3:30 p.m., Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.Police allege Juan Bernard Benavides Jr., 72, was threatening a woman, 38, with a knife, Texas City Police Department spokesman officer Lorenzo Manuel de la Garza said.Police allege Benavides didn’t comply with officer commands and one officer fired his gun, striking Benavides in the abdomen, de la Garza said.The woman was able to get away without injuries, he said.Emergency responders transported Benavides to the Clear Lake Regional Hospital, he said.He was still alive at last report.The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting. Keri Heath: 409-683-5241; keri.heath@galvnews.com or on Twitter @HeathKeri. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Locations Texas City Keri Heath Reporter Author twitter Author email Follow Keri Heath Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesMassachusetts man dies during Galveston Ironman triathlonBody recovered on Galveston's West End beachPolice say woman 'intentionally failed' to report Galveston hit-and-runLa Marque gunfight echoes back to 2021 killing, police sayOne wounded, one arrested in Kemah Lighthouse District shootingMan pleads guilty to negligent homicide over 2020 Galveston crashTacos and tequila concept opens in League City; islanders toast debut of Bar 43Man found shot in car on state Highway 3 in Texas CityFamily searching for League City woman missing for 10 daysFederal judge rejects Dickinson dancers' demand for overtime pay CollectionsTriathletes compete in Ironman 70.3 in GalvestonIn Focus: Dynamo FC 2, Whitecaps FC 1 CommentedUS and NATO should do more to stop Putin (134) Guest commentary: Fundamentalists are a danger to American democracy (104) Our state leaders should support trans children (95) Denials of racism in our history are just tiresome (60) Galveston resident charged in connection to Jan. 6 riot (60) The US needs immigrants as much they need the US (60) Biden, not Putin, is responsible for high gas prices (59) Make America Great Again by not voting for Democrats (52) When they attack difference, Christians attack God's creations (39) US must prepare for the worst with Biden at helm (36)
