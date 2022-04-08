TEXAS CITY

A Texas City police officer shot a man Friday afternoon while responding to a family violence call, law enforcement officials said.

Officers were called to a residence in the 1100 block of Fifth Avenue about 3:30 p.m., Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.

Police allege Juan Bernard Benavides Jr., 72, was threatening a woman, 38, with a knife, Texas City Police Department spokesman officer Lorenzo Manuel de la Garza said.

Police allege Benavides didn’t comply with officer commands and one officer fired his gun, striking Benavides in the abdomen, de la Garza said.

The woman was able to get away without injuries, he said.

Emergency responders transported Benavides to the Clear Lake Regional Hospital, he said.

He was still alive at last report.

The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting.

Keri Heath: 409-683-5241; keri.heath@galvnews.com or on Twitter @HeathKeri.

