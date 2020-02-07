HITCHCOCK
Fifty-one animals were seized from a home in Hitchcock on Thursday after authorities were called about a potential hoarding situation.
The Galveston County Sheriff's Office and the Houston Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals participated in the seizure from a home in the 5900 block of Terrebonne Road, officials said.
The animals seized included 39 dogs, seven chickens, two goats, a cat, a goose and a horse, according to the association.
The seizure happened after police received complaints about smells coming from the home, Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
The animals were taken to an SPCA shelter in Houston where they were treated for various ailments, including severe dental damage, SPCA spokeswoman Julie Kuenstle said.
The homeowner was not cited or charged with any crimes, Trochesset said. She will have to appear before a municipal court judge within 10 days to try to reclaim or legally surrender the animals, Trochesset said.
If the animals are surrendered to the SPCA, they will be treated back to full health and then put up for adoption or sent to an appropriate animal rescue group, Kuenstle said.
