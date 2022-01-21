Alicia Price has been found and is fine, according to the League City Police Department
No other information about the incident was released. No charges have been filed in connection to Price's disappearance.
Original Story
LEAGUE CITY
The League City Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a teenager who hasn't been seen since Thursday evening.
Alicia Price, 15, of League City, was last seen in the area of Tuscan Lakes between 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, police said.
In a public message Friday afternoon, police asked the public for any video taken in that time period that may show a 15-year-old girl with dark brown hair either on foot or being picked up by a vehicle.
Price is approximately 5-feet, 3-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.
Tuscan Lakes is a neighborhood on the east side of League City, off of the League City Parkway, near Hometown Heroes Park.
The exact circumstances around Price's disappearance aren't clear, but as of Friday afternoon, there were no signs that foul play was involved in Price's disappearance, League City Police Department spokesman John Griffith said
"We do believe that she left on her own," Griffith said.
Still, the lack of contact between Price and her family, and lack of other information about her whereabouts, caused police to make a public appeal.
Facebook messages appealing for the public's help in locating Price began to circulate on Friday morning. Police confirmed they had received a missing-person report and were investigating the situation early Friday. Hours later, they put out a request for help.
Anyone with information about Price's location or other details is asked to called investigators at 281-554-1884.
