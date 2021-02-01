GALVSETON
A Galveston Police Department captain was arrested Monday and charged with misdemeanor domestic violence and harassment, according to police records.
Capt. Pedro Alcocer, 58, turned himself in Monday morning at the Galveston County Jail, according to the Galveston County Sheriff's Office.
Alcocer was charged with assault causing bodily injury/family violence and harassment, according to police records. An emergency protective order also was issued against him.
He was released on $5,000 bond soon after he was booked, according the sheriff's office.
Charging documents detailing the incident around Alcocer's arrest were not available Monday afternoon, according to the Galveston County District Attorney's Office.
Galveston Police Chief Vernon Hale and a department spokeswoman did not immediately return phone calls Monday afternoon.
Alcocer was "involved in an off-duty disturbance regarding possible criminal conduct," on Friday and a warrant for his arrest was issued on Saturday, according to a news release the city issued Monday evening.
Alcocer has been put on administrative leave without pay, pending the final disposition of the case, according to the police department.
The sheriff's office will conduct the criminal investigation related to Alcocer's arrest, Sheriff Henry Trochesset said. Trochesset said he was asked by the Galveston Police Department to conduct the investigation, in part because of Alcocer's high rank within the city's department.
Alcocer has worked for the police department since 1991. He was promoted to captain in 2019. He is perhaps most well known for being commander of the Galveston's mounted patrol.
Alcocer is the sixth Galveston Police Department officer to be charged with a crime since 2017.
