LA MARQUE
A La Marque man is facing felony charges in a December gunfight police say left bullet holes in a house occupied by at least four people and has roots in a 2021 homicide.
Jaleel Faison, 19, was charged March 25 with deadly conduct/discharge of a firearm in connection with Dec. 17 shooting on Layman Street in La Marque.
Faison told police he fired a handgun to defend himself against armed people who had gone to his house, according to an arrest affidavit.
The charges also add another, earlier chapter to a list of crimes in the county that police say they have connected to a fatal 2021 shooting in Freddiesville.
Faison, who resides in La Marque, is accused of participating in a gunfight outside of his mother's house. Shots fired in the exchange hit a house, tearing through an outside wall into a bathroom and bedroom.
At least four people, including two children were inside the house, according to an arrest affidavit. No one inside the house was injured.
DECEMBER SHOOTING
The shooting Faison is charged in occurred about 9 p.m. Dec. 17.
In interviews with police, Faison said he was being threatened and challenged shortly before the shooting, according to an affidavit.
Faison told police he had been on a social media app called Clubhouse that allows people to audio chat with each other in large groups, like a conference call.
During such a chat, someone told Faison "I got your address" and soon after, a red sedan appeared on his street, Faison told police.
The person on the app told Faison he was outside the house, according to police.
Faison told police he armed himself, left the house, saw an armed person in the car and exchanged gunshots with people in the car, which was backing down the street, according to the affidavit.
THE ARREST
After the car left, Faison and his mother fled the house. Police stopped the car they were in about 80 minutes after the shooting, according to police. Faison told police he had dropped his mother off at an uncle's house and was driving to the La Marque Police Station when he was pulled over, according to the affidavit.
Faison told police he believed his shots had hit one person in the car, because he could hear someone say "I have been hit," over the audio live-stream that remained on during the shooting, according to police.
Faison told police he had been contacted in the weeks after the shooting by someone named "Ed," who claimed to be the person who was shot, according to the affidavit.
On Monday, the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office said they believed they had evidence that cast doubt on Faison's self-defense argument.
“Obviously, Texas law gives homeowners quite a benefit in using force in the face of perceived threats,” said First Assistant District Attorney Kevin Petroff. “But it’s not exactly a magic-word situation. If there is evidence that the threat didn’t exist or didn’t exist in the way the person firing the gun says, then that can change our assessment of the facts.”
Petroff said a grand jury will eventually consider the evidence against Faison, which is typical in felony cases in Galveston County.
Faison’s defense attorney, Calvin Park, declined comment Monday.
CONNECTIONS TO ANOTHER SHOOTING
Police allege the shooting is connected to others occurring in Galveston County over the past two years.
Faison's brother, Tyreece Beverly, was shot and killed in Freddiesville on Feb. 17, 2021. Galveston resident Muntravian Martin has been charged with murder in Beverly's death.
Faison told police he believed Martin was the person on the Clubhouse app and in the car that pulled up to his house on Dec. 17. He told police Martin had been "stalking him and making comments about killing him" after Beverly's death.
Martin, who was out on bond at the time of the Layman Street shooting, denied being involved in the gunfight, according to the affidavit. Martin said he was in the Clubhouse chat, but wasn't at Faison's house, according to the affidavit.
Martin provided police with video from the night of the shooting he said proved he wasn't in La Marque and was with two other men at his home in Galveston.
Martin, who was re-arrested in February after missing a court hearing related to the murder charge, hasn't been charged in connection to the Layman Road shooting. According to the affidavit, police were investigating whether "Ed" was connected to Martin.
OTHER CHARGES
When he was pulled over in December after the Layman Street shooting, Faison was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon and released on $5,000 bond, according to court records.
After the December arrest, he was charged with multiple other crimes.
He's accused of shooting at Martin's house in Galveston on Jan. 4, in what police described as attempted retaliation for Beverly's shooting. He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection to that shooting.
He also was accused of participating in a November 2021 gunfight in the parking lot of the Mainland City Centre in Texas that left one man wounded. He was charged with deadly conduct in relation to that shooting, according to police.
In January 2021, Faison was indicted on a felony charge of engaging in organized criminal activity. He was accused, along with three other people, of being part of a criminal street gang that conspired to smuggle firearms.
Faison still was being held at the Galveston County Jail on Monday morning. His bond was set at $240,000.
