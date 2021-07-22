CRYSTAL BEACH
A Tyler County man died late Wednesday night after being thrown from a utility task vehicle he was driving on a Bolivar Peninsula beach, according to the Galveston County Sheriff's Office.
The crash happened around 11:44 p.m. near Gilmore Road, according to the sheriff's office.
The 56-year-old man from Colmesneil suffered a head injury in the crash, officials said.
The man was thrown from the vehicle while doing figure-eights and doughnuts with the car on the sand, according to the sheriff's office. Two other people were riding in in the vehicle and weren't seriously injured in crash, officials said.
The man wasn't wearing a seatbelt, officials said. He was declared dead at the scene.
Officials didn't immediately release the man's name Thursday morning.
