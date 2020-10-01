GALVESTON
A man killed in a crash on the Galveston causeway early Wednesday morning was identified on Thursday.
Gregory Malmstrom, 28, of Galveston, was hit by an SUV while he was walking on the bridge about 12:20 a.m. Wednesday, police said.
Malmstorm was identified by the Galveston County Medical Examiner's Office.
No charges have been filed related to Malmstrom's death. The driver of the SUV that hit Malmstrom was injured in the crash, police said. That person's medical condition was not available Thursday.
— John Wayne Ferguson
