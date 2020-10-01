GALVESTON

A man killed in a crash on the Galveston causeway early Wednesday morning was identified on Thursday.

Gregory Malmstrom, 28, of Galveston, was hit by an SUV while he was walking on the bridge about 12:20 a.m. Wednesday, police said.

Malmstorm was identified by the Galveston County Medical Examiner's Office.

No charges have been filed related to Malmstrom's death. The driver of the SUV that hit Malmstrom was injured in the crash, police said. That person's medical condition was not available Thursday.

— John Wayne Ferguson

John Wayne Ferguson: 409-683-5226; john.ferguson@galvnews.com or on Twitter @johnwferguson.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription