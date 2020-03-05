TEXAS CITY
A man accused of attempting to murder his girlfriend in Galveston County in 1991 was arrested in El Salvador last month and is expected to be returned to the United States soon, according to the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office.
Luis Majano Calderon, 54, was arrested in El Salvador on Feb. 11, with the assistance of the FBI, the U.S. Department of Justice and Interpol, according to the sheriff’s office.
Calderon was last seen in the United States in 1991 after he was arrested and charged with attempting to murder his then girlfriend, Diane Sanchez.
On July 4, 1991, a delivery truck driver discovered Sanchez partially clothed and bleeding on the Holland Road overpass in Texas City, according to a news report from the time. Sanchez at the time accused Calderon of slashing her with a razor blade and leaving her in the weeds near the road, according to the report.
Calderon was arrested at his mother’s house in Houston hours after Sanchez was discovered.
Calderon was indicted on charges of aggravated kidnapping and attempt to commit murder in September 1991. His bond was set at about $50,000 at that time, according to court records.
His bond was reduced by $10,000 the next month, which is apparently when he was freed from the county jail. A judgment noting his failure to appear was issued in February 1992.
Calderon was expected to be extradited to the United States soon, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said on Thursday.
