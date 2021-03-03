LEAGUE CITY
A man has been arrested and charged in connection to a January shooting of a car carrying five children and one adult, officials said.
Tyrek Jarrell Richard, 22, of Dickinson, has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, said detective John Griffith, spokesman for the League City Police Department. His bond is set at $250,000.
Police arrested Richard at an apartment complex in the 400 block of Deats Road after investigators identified him in connection to the shooting, Griffith said. He was taken into custody without incident.
A witness called police just after 6 p.m. Jan. 19 about a shooting in the 1400 block of FM 646, near the intersection with FM 270, Griffith said.
Witnesses told police a man had gotten out of a black Kia vehicle and fired multiple shots at another vehicle stopped at the intersection, striking the second vehicle several times, Griffith said. Both vehicles then fled.
The oldest child in the car was 9, police said.
Officers found the victim’s vehicle disabled nearby, Griffith said.
Richard was out on bond from Harris County for aggravated robbery, among other charges, when he was arrested, Griffith said.
