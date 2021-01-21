Police investigate deadly domestic disturbance

Texas City and La Marque police investigate a man’s death at a house in the 1400 block of Duroux Road in La Marque on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021.

 JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News

LA MARQUE

Police on Thursday were investigating the death of a man they believe was killed in a domestic disturbance, officials said.

City officials released limited information about the death Thursday morning, saying an investigation was underway and they didn’t have many details.

A man was found dead, investigators believe a suspect was known to the man’s family and the residence had been secured, officials said.

Officers responded to the call at about 4 a.m. in the 1400 block of Duroux Road, officials said.

Investigators have not confirmed the man’s identity, officials said.

Matt deGrood: 409-683-5230; matt.degrood@galvnews.com

