LA MARQUE
Police on Thursday were investigating the death of a man they believe was killed in a domestic disturbance, officials said.
City officials released limited information about the death Thursday morning, saying an investigation was underway and they didn’t have many details.
A man was found dead, investigators believe a suspect was known to the man’s family and the residence had been secured, officials said.
Officers responded to the call at about 4 a.m. in the 1400 block of Duroux Road, officials said.
Investigators have not confirmed the man’s identity, officials said.
