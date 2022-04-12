Dickinson High School was locked down Tuesday morning and some Texas City Independent School District campuses placed under heightened security after both districts received threatening phone calls, officials said.
The threats were quickly determined to be hoaxes, officials said.
Dickinson High School was locked down after someone called a threat into the school, the district said on Twitter.
The district announced the school was on lockdown at 8:43 a.m. In a Twitter post, the district said the school "received a phone call from someone saying they were in a bathroom at the school with a gun."
"It meant locking interior doors and exterior doors until they can search everything and keep everyone in one place," district spokeswoman Tammy Dowdy said.
By 9:04 a.m., the district reported the call was a hoax. The lockdown was lifted by 9:23 a.m.
The district planned to dismiss school at the normal time today, Dowdy said.
A second phone threat was called in to Texas City Independent School District, officials said.
District spokeswoman Melissa Tortorici said someone threatened to go to a school with a weapon. Exterior doors were locked at Texas City High School and six surrounding district buildings while the threat was investigated, Tortorici said.
The heightened security measures lasted about 20 minutes, Tortorici said.
While Texas City was investigating, another call was made to school to say the initial threat was a prank, Tortorici said. That call came from the same number that made the initial threat, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.