TEXAS CITY
Minutes before Danny Sanders was beaten to death in a Texas City parking lot, a woman in a crowded bar had accused him of being a child molester, according to police records.
Police allege that when Sanders, 65, left the bar shortly after the confrontation, five men, including two relatives of the woman, attacked him in the parking lot, according to criminal complaints released Tuesday.
Sanders was found dead May 22 in the parking lot of Diamond Jim’s Country Saloon and Dance Hall, 3317 Loop 197 in Texas City. He suffered severe face and head injuries after being punched, kicked and stomped during an attack that lasted a little more than a minute, according to the complaints.
After the killing, five men — Ashton Coleman, 21; Christopher Gomez, 30; Dayton Booker, 21; Antonio Marcus Figueroa, 37; and Taylor Requenes, 20 — were arrested and charged with murder in his death, according to police.
All five have home addresses in Texas City, according to police records.
All five were charged with murder and jailed on $250,000 bonds. On Tuesday, a Galveston County grand jury handed down identical murder indictments on all five of the men.
In the documents released by county prosecutors, the men all are said to be acquainted with one another. Coleman is Figueroa’s son, according to police records. They arrived at the bar with Gomez, Booker and Requenes as a single group, according to the complaints.
A woman in the group, who has not been charged with any crimes, confronted Sanders and his wife while they sat alone at a table next to a billiards table, according to the complaints.
Just after midnight, the woman who confronted Sanders and his wife “announced to the patrons in the bar that Sanders is a child molester and a sex offender,” according to the complaints.
About 10 minutes later, Sanders got up to to leave the bar. Five men followed him out the door and reached Sanders in a matter of seconds, according to the complaints. That’s when the attack began, according to the complaints.
The movements of the people inside and out of the bar were captured on security cameras, according to the complaints. A total of 67 seconds passed between the time Sanders got up to leave the bar and the time the men fled the parking lot, according to the complaints.
During interviews after Sanders’ death, a witness told police the group of men had arrived at the bar together. At one point, the witness saw three of the men, including Figueroa, go into a bathroom together, according to the complaints.
While the men were in there, the witness “heard yelling and a loud noise” but wasn’t sure what it was about.
When the men emerged from the bathroom, the witness said she knew “trouble was about to start” and called 911, according to the complaints. Still, the call was made after the men already had fled the parking lot, according to the complaints.
The affidavit doesn’t say how the woman who confronted Sanders knew he had previously been convicted of a sex crime. In 2010, Sanders pleaded guilty to a felony charge of indecency with a child. He was sentenced to 10 years of community supervision and required to register as a sex offender, according to police. The 10-year period ended in February 2020, according to court records.
It’s also unclear whether the group arrived at the bar before or after Sanders.
The Texas City Police Department didn’t respond to a request for comment Tuesday.
The men arrested in Sanders’ killing were identified by witnesses and by reviewing security camera video from the bar, according to the complaint.
Booker was being held at the Galveston County Jail on Tuesday on a combined $290,000 bond on the murder charge and a felony robbery charge, according to jail records.
Requenes was being held at the jail. His bond was denied because he is accused of breaking conditions of parole. He was convicted of a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle in August 2020 and released on parole in February.
Figueroa, Coleman and Gomez all had posted bond and weren’t listed in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.