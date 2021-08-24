LA MARQUE
A man who was shot and killed outside a La Marque convenience store Sunday evening was identified by authorities Tuesday.
Tony Braxton, 35, of Houston, was killed outside the Circle T Quick Stop, 101 Lake Road, about 9 p.m. Sunday, according to the Galveston County Medical Examiner's Office.
Braxton was shot while he was apparently filming a music video outside the store, according to the La Marque Police Department.
Police said a car drove up to Braxton and a group of people in the parking lot and a person or people in the car opened fire. Braxton was the only reported injury from the shooting. Investigators found at least 45 shell casing at the scene from what appeared to be multiple weapons, officials said.
No arrests have been made, police said Tuesday.
There is a history of violent feuds between amateur rap groups in La Marque, and police said Tuesday they were trying to identify what groups, if any, were involved in Sunday's shooting.
Police haven't released any descriptions about possible suspects in the shooting. The vehicle that drove up to the scene before the shooting was described as a black, four-door car, possibly a Dodge.
Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 409-938-9235, report anonymously through La Marque Crime Stoppers at 409-938-8477 or by visiting p3tips.com/741.
La Marque Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest, according to the news release.
