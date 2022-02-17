A Texas City man was arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated robbery after a holdup at a Kemah bank.
Dale Bonnette Jr., 33, was arrested shortly after a robbery was reported at Texas First Bank, 1100 state Highway 146 in Kemah.
Police were called to the bank after an armed man entered and took an unspecified amount of money, Police Chief Holland Jones said.
Witnesses told officers they saw a man running from the bank and entering an SUV parked nearby, police said. Officers surrounded the SUV, forced entry and found Bonnette, according to a police statement.
Bonnette had attempted to hide beneath a pile of clothes inside the SUV, where police found cash and a loaded gun, Jones said.
Bonnette was taken into custody about 90 minutes after the robbery was reported, he said.
Jones credited Kemah Police Department Lt. Bennett Thomas and Field Operations Commander Jon Meek for organizing the search for a suspect.
The League City, Clear Lake Shores and Texas City police departments, the Galveston County Precinct 4 Constable's Office and the FBI helped in the response to the robbery.
In addition to aggravated robbery, Bonnette was charged with escape while arrested or confined, according to police. The second charge came after Bonnette attempted to escape after he was taken from the SUV, Jones said.
"Once we had him in custody, he tried to get away from us, so we put another charge on him," Jones said. "He didn't make it anywhere."
He was being held at the Galveston County Jail as of Thursday afternoon. Bond was denied, according to jail records.
Bonnette's booking photo wasn't immediately available on Thursday afternoon.
