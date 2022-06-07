A 68-year-old man was charged with driving while intoxicated after being accused of hitting and killing a woman walking along a San Leon street Sunday night, according to the Galveston County Sheriff's Office.
More serious charges against Dean Allen Lange, 68, are possible, according to the sheriff's office.
Jackie Lynn Pless, 40, of San Leon, died at the scene of the crash on Sunday evening, according to the sheriff's office.
The crash happened at about 9:45 p.m. in the 2500 block of East Bayshore Drive, according to the sheriff's office.
Pless and her were in a vehicle together driving down the street, according to a news release. The couple began arguing inside the vehicle, pulled over and the Pless got out of the vehicle and started walking in the street, according to the sheriff's office.
Shortly after getting out of her vehicle, Pless was run over by a truck, which deputies said was driven by Lange.
Lange stopped after the crash and spoke to deputies. Lange showed "signs of intoxication" and was taken into custody, according to the sheriff's office.
Lange was booked into the Galveston County Jail on Sunday evening. He was no longer listed in custody as of Tuesday. He was released on $1,000 bond, according to the sheriff's office.
