GALVESTON
A Galveston man was arrested Tuesday and accused of the burglary that led to a capuchin monkey running loose in the streets, police said.
Percy Ray Epps, 37, of Galveston, was arrested Tuesday evening at a trailer park in Southeast Houston, police said. He was charged with burglary of a habitation and is being held at the Galveston County Jail on $150,000 bond, according to jail records.
A police complaint accuses Epps of breaking into a home in the 1900 block of Sealy Avenue about 3 p.m. Monday.
He is accused of taking two Yeti coolers, a Duraflame fireplace, a shop vacuum, a handgun, two shotguns and an ice maker from the house, according to the complaint.
Epps also is accused of taking Lilly, a capuchin monkey who lived in the home and who apparently escaped during the burglary. On Monday evening, hours after the robbery, police said they were looking for the monkey after she was spotted running across Broadway in Galveston.
As of Wednesday evening, Lilly had not been found and there had been no sightings of her, police said.
COMPLAINT
The complaint against Epps doesn’t make clear whether the monkey was a target of the burglary or whether she escaped in the aftermath.
Epps was identified by the home’s owner, Leigh Kuchera, when officers arrived at the house about 6 p.m., according to the complaint.
Kuchera told police that a man had kicked in the side door and a back window to get into the house and stolen several items, according to the complaint.
The break-in was caught on security cameras, and Kuchera identified Epps as a person she knew “because he was interested in buying items from her in the past,” according to the complaint.
Kuchera’s boyfriend also told police he recognized Epps as a person he knew from high school, according to the complaint.
DIFFERING STORY
Kuchera in a Wednesday interview with The Daily News, said she believed the monkey was a target of the burglary and that the animal escaped after struggling with the burglar, she said.
At the time she spoke to The Daily News, Kuchera wasn’t aware Epps had been taken into custody, she said.
Kuchera denied she had told TV reporters and police officers the monkey had been found dead Tuesday and said she was frustrated that people were fixated on what happened to Lilly, rather than interested in the burglary.
“If she’s still out there, she’s dead,” Kuchera said. “We’re kind of annoyed that people are focused on the monkey.”
Kuchera also disputed some of the claims that have been made about Lilly throughout the week.
She claimed that Lilly was not her pet, but that she was just watching the animal for her mother, who lives in East Texas but had left for a cruise from the Port of Galveston on Sunday. She said her mother did not yet know about the burglary or Lilly’s disappearance.
Lilly is about a year old and is very smart, Kuchera said. The monkey is meant to be a companion and service animal for her mother.
“She’s older, she was struggling,” Kuchera said. “It’s her companion, it’s her friend.”
