TEXAS CITY
The Texas City Police Department has arrested a person in connection with the death of a man on a city sidewalk Tuesday, police said.
Police arrested Juan Carlos Ramirez, 26, on Tuesday evening, according to police.
The suspect been charged with tampering with tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to conceal, police said.
The charges are related to the death Pablo Delacruz Padilla, 62, of Galveston. Padilla's body was found on a sidewalk on 6th Street. He died from sharp force injuries to the neck, according to the Galveston County Medical Examiner's Office.
Ramirez was arrested in Galveston and was being held in the Texas City jail on Wednesday.
