TEXAS CITY

The Texas City Police Department has arrested a person in connection with the death of a man on a city sidewalk Tuesday, police said.

Police arrested Juan Carlos Ramirez, 26, on Tuesday evening, according to police.

The suspect been charged with tampering with tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to conceal, police said.

The charges are related to the death Pablo Delacruz Padilla, 62, of Galveston. Padilla's body was found on a sidewalk on 6th Street. He died from sharp force injuries to the neck, according to the Galveston County Medical Examiner's Office.

Ramirez was arrested in Galveston and was being held in the Texas City jail on Wednesday.

John Wayne Ferguson: 409-683-5226; john.ferguson@galvnews.com or on Twitter @johnwferguson.

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription