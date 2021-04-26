TEXAS CITY
Five people, including four students, were taken to a local hospital after two school buses crashed into each other Monday afternoon, according to the Texas City Independent School District.
The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Bay Street and 25th Avenue N. The buses were carrying students from Levi Fry Intermediate School.
One school bus hit the other at a stop sign, according to the school district. Originally, seven people were reported injured. The school district later said that four students and one adult were taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
All five people have been released or were in the process of being released Monday evening, the school district said.
— John Wayne Ferguson
