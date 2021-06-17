ALVIN
A man was shot to death inside a bar in west Galveston County early Thursday morning, according to the Galveston County Sheriff's Office.
Another man has been charged with murder in the shooting, officials said.
Jose Delacerda, 27, was arrested at his home in unincorporated Alvin early Thursday morning, officials said. Delacerda was being held at the Galveston County Jail on Thursday morning. His bond was set at $250,000.
The shooting occurred about 1 a.m. at Las Catrinas Cabaret Bar & Grill, 19629 state Highway 6 in unincorporated Galveston County, Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
A 35-year-old man was shot several times inside the bar, Trochesset said. The man had been identified, but his name wasn't immediately released Thursday morning.
Deputies believe the man was shot with a handgun.
Investigators were trying to determine what events led up to the shooting, Trochesset said. It was unclear whether the two men argued before the shooting, or whether they knew each other.
Deputies were also investigating whether the men had any gang ties, Trochesset said.
Although Las Catrinas advertises itself as a cabaret, it isn't a sexually oriented business, Trochesset said. The sheriff's office had inspected the bar at least twice and found no violations, Trochesset said.
