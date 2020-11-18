TEXAS CITY
A man was charged Wednesday after being accused of fighting with police who allege they found him holding a knife to his daughter’s neck, officials said.
Rodney Willis, 47, was charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of assault on a public servant and one count of resisting arrest in connection to the incident, said Cpl. Allen Bjerke, spokesman for the Texas City Police Department. His bond is set at $507,500.
Officers at about 11:17 a.m. Wednesday responded to a report of a disturbance at the Costa Azul Apartments, 3404 9th Ave. N and found a man holding a woman down with a knife to her neck, Bjerke said.
The charges allege Willis was sitting on the ground, refusing to let the woman get up and had a knife in his right hand, Bjerke said.
Officers used a taser to try to subdue Willis while witnesses assisted police and pulled the woman from Willis’ grasp, Bjerke said.
Three officers were injured during the arrest, including one who was bitten on the hand, Bjerke said.
Officers eventually handcuffed Willis and transported him to the hospital, where he was being treated as of Wednesday afternoon for scrapes and bruises as well as to evaluate him for anything in his system, Bjerke said.
The woman, 28, also was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Bjerke said.
