LA MARQUE

An unidentified person was killed in an early morning crash Tuesday on state Highway 3 in La Marque, police said.

The crash happened about 1:45 a.m. in the 4000 block of the highway near the interchange with state Highway 146.

Two vehicles were traveling in opposite directions and collided head-on, police said.

Drivers of both vehicles were injured. One was flown by helicopter to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. That person later died.

The surviving driver showed signs of intoxication, police said. No charges have been filed in the crash, and police released no other details about the crash Tuesday afternoon.

John Wayne Ferguson: 409-683-5226; john.ferguson@galvnews.com or on Twitter @johnwferguson.

