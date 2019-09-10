SANTA FE
The Santa Fe Police Department and Bayou Animal Services have spent the past two days searching for a monkey reportedly spotted swinging through trees in the city, police confirmed Tuesday afternoon.
The search has been centered on an area near 24th and East Bellaire streets, a section of the city south of state Highway 6 and west of FM 646, police spokesman Greg Boody said.
The monkey was still on the loose as of Tuesday afternoon and police hadn't had a confirmed sighting, Boody said.
Officers had seen a video recording they believed was credible and are taking the search seriously, Boody said.
The department does not know what kind of primate may be loose in the trees, or where it came from, Boody said.
There have been no confirmed reports of the monkey attacking or approaching people, Boody said.
In a Facebook post, Bayou Animal Services urged people to stay calm if they spot the monkey.
"Do not approach, chase or try and catch a primate if you have sighted said loose monkey," the shelter wrote.
If someone spots the monkey, they should take a picture of it and call animal control as soon as possible, the shelter wrote. A photograph will help authorities identify the animal and keep it safe if it needs to be tranquilized.
A team that is "certified in dealing with primates" is helping the shelter search for the monkey, the shelter said.
"Do not interfere," the shelter wrote. "Do no attempt to help. They are professionals and know what they are doing."
The shelter did not say where the experts came from.
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department confirmed that it was aware of the reports, but had not been asked to help with the search or apprehension of the monkey.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
(3) comments
I've read that it is a chimpanzee, so we have an ape roaming around Santa Fe. Those things can rip a man apart. Don't forget, one even ate a woman's face off a few years back.
Hi Josh, there are a lot of rumors and confusion flying around right now. I'm told the initial call came in as a "chimpanzee" but without an in-person sighting, no one is confirming that.
There is a difference between apes, like chimps, and monkeys, and I'll update my reporting when we can be clearer.
Is he riding on a sheep?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.