Jurors on Thursday found a former Galveston County probation officer guilty of sexual assault and sexual contact with a supervised person.
Eric Alzafari, 44, of Pearland, was sentenced Friday to spend up to two years in prison and another 10 years probation.
Alzafari still faces felony charges of sexual assault and sexual contact with a supervised person in a case involving another woman whose case he oversaw, as well as six counts of official oppression over accusations he sexually harassed even more women.
Each count is a felony.
The charges against Alzafari in this week’s case involve just one woman, Casey Cooper Gonzales, who said Alzafari sexually assaulted her while he was her supervising probation officer in 2019.
Jyll Rekoff, Alzafari’s attorney, argued Gonzales had initiated a sexual relationship.
Prosecutors had asked the jury to sentence Alzafari to up to 20 years in prison on the sexual assault charge. Rekoff said she and her client were “relieved and happy” the jury sentenced him to probation.
The two-year jail sentence came for the guilty verdict on sexual contact with a supervised person.
Prosecutors said they thought the jury “wanted to send a message,” with the prison sentence decision.
“They felt like he abused his power, and that was where they drew the line,” Assistant District Attorney Barabra Agbu said. “He was a public servant. He, in his job, represents the citizens of Galveston County. It was appropriate to have them decide what his punishment should be for what he did.”
State law prohibits probation officers from having sexual contact with the people they’re supervising. Supervised people can’t give consent, legally, because of the uneven power balance between them and the officer.
Trial dates for the other charges against Alzafari have been scheduled for July, according to court records.
Alzafari still was in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Monday, according to jail records. He was expected to be transferred to a state facility at a later date, officials said.
