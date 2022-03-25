TEXAS CITY
Former Texas City Commissioner Dee Ann Haney, charged with manslaughter in two 2017 traffic deaths, has been sued over a crash last week on Interstate 45 that state police say left her hospitalized.
In a lawsuit filed in Galveston County’s 10th District Court, five people, including two minors, sued Haney seeking damages and compensation over the March 17 crash.
Haney hadn’t been charged with any infractions related to the crash, according to Texas Department of Public Safety.
The lawsuit, however, asserts Haney caused a crash by failing to keep proper lookout and failing to maintain a single lane.
The plaintiffs are represented by attorney Brian White, of Houston’s Attorney Brian White and Associates.
White asserts Haney caused a crash as she was entering the highway via an on ramp. Haney swerved to avoid hitting a vehicle in front of her, struck an 18-wheeler, a median and twice hit the car his clients were in, White asserts.
The plaintiffs suffered “significant personal injuries” during the crash, according to the lawsuit. It didn’t specify what those injuries were. White’s office said the people in the car were being treated for injuries.
White requested a restraining order preventing Haney from “altering, salvaging, selling, repairing or destroying” evidence of the crash she might have on a cell phone. White is seeking the phone to determine whether data shows Haney was using it during the crash, he said.
District Court Judge Kerry Neves granted the temporary restraining order and set a hearing for April 6.
Haney’s vehicle collided with another vehicle on the highway, DPS Sgt. Richard Standifer said.
The people in the other vehicle didn’t report serious injuries, but Haney was transported to a local hospital after complaining about an injury, Standifer said.
Haney couldn’t be reached for comment and hadn’t responded to the lawsuit, according to court records.
The crash happened in the 6400 block of Interstate 45 about 1:30 p.m. March 17, Standifer said.
The crash still was under investigation Friday.
Haney was a Texas City commissioner from 2003 until 2017. In 2017, she was arrested and charged with two counts of manslaughter after a car she was driving struck and killed two people on the Galveston causeway.
Father and son Duoc Van Le, 58 and Hong Phuc Le, 33, had pulled over on the causeway and were outside their truck tying items into place in its bed when they were hit, according to police.
Haney initially was charged with intoxication manslaughter, but a grand jury in 2018 indicted her on manslaughter charges. Haney’s criminal trial is set for May 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.