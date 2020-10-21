LA MARQUE
Police are looking for a man after a woman was shot three times in a La Marque neighborhood.
The woman was shot at 12:13 p.m. in the 400 block of Hawks View Drive, La Marque Police Department spokesman Lt. Chad Waggoner said.
Police are looking for a man in connection with the shooting who drove away from the scene, Waggoner said.
Waggoner didn’t immediately have a description of the car.
Waggoner believed the shooting was related to a domestic disturbance and doesn’t think there were any children on scene when the shooting occurred.
William F. Barnett Elementary School, 11818 FM 1764, in Santa Fe has gone into lockout procedures as a precautionary measure because of the shooting, spokeswoman Patti Hanssard said.
A lockout means instruction continues, students and staff remain inside and no one is allowed to enter or leave the building, Hanssard said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.