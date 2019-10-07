TEXAS CITY
A La Marque man was charged with two felonies Sunday after two officers were injured during a traffic stop, according to the Texas City Police Department.
Daryll Young, 30, of La Marque, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant, according to court records.
About 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, officers were called to a field in the 7500 block of 25th Street that was the site of an annual trail ride event, according to a police complaint.
The officers stopped a group of people who were trying to leave the field through a cattle gate, while a Texas Department of Safety trooper was making a traffic stop on a nearby road, according to the complaint.
Most of the motorcyclists stopped, but one man continued to approach the officers and the gate, according to the complaint. When the man reached the gate, he stopped briefly and sped forward, according to the complaint.
The motorcycle hit one officer in the knee, and caused another to injure his ankle, according to the complaint. The officers knocked the man and the motorcycle over before he could drive away, according to the complaint.
Young was arrested and held on $80,000 bond, according to court records. He was still in custody on Monday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.