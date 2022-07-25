Man found dead in ditch on Teichman Road By KERI HEATH The Daily News Keri Heath Reporter Author twitter Author email Jul 25, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GALVESTONGalveston Police are investigating the cause of death for a 61-year-old man whose body was found in a ditch near Teichman Road and Blume Drive about 1:30 p.m. Monday.Police don’t suspect foul play and haven’t identified the man yet, spokesman Sgt. Derek Gaspard said.Police were alerted about the man from someone calling in, he said. Keri Heath: 409-683-5241; keri.heath@galvnews.com or on Twitter @HeathKeri. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Locations Galveston Keri Heath Reporter Author twitter Author email Follow Keri Heath Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesMan found running naked along I-45 dies in custodyClean-up crew finds 27-year-old message in a bottle in La Marque's Highland BayouMitchell heirs sell landmark Galveston building; tenants line up for Friendswood developmentChild wounded by gunshot to the head in Santa FeVote: 2021-22 Galveston County boys high school athlete of the yearMan found dead in a ditch near his Dickinson homeMan charged with assaulting woman in Galveston hotel roomWoman run over at Santa Fe residence over the weekend identifiedPolice respond to two separate shooting incidents in GalvestonThree charged after narcotics investigation in Hitchcock Collections40 Under 40: Meet the 2022 honoreesCity of Galveston unveils McGuire Dent sculpture at recreation centerCrowds pack beaches, seawall for Fourth of July CelebrationsGalveston celebrates Fourth of JulyLeague City celebrates Fourth of July with annual fireworks showPilot Club of Dickinson holds annual Fourth of July Children’s ParadeHouston Zoo releases sea turtles in Galveston CommentedOne day the right will come for your rights, too (133) Who's going to follow the Texas GOP backward in time? (108) I won't celebrate July 4 while women are denied rights (108) Guest commentary: Trump tribalism threatens democracy (99) Texas lawmakers warn businesses about aiding abortion (93) Guest editorial: The Dallas Morning News says Texas GOP platform leaves conservatives homeless (69) Texas Freedom Caucus is using some odd definitions (61) Missing Jan. 6 texts smell a lot like Watergate (59) Renewable resources are the future for Texas power grid (57) Women gather in anger, fear in wake of abortion bans (53)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.