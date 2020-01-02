FRIENDSWOOD
A woman was killed when she crashed her car into a trash hauler on a Friendswood road Thursday morning.
It was the first reported fatal vehicle wreck in Galveston County of 2020.
The crash happened just after 7 a.m. in the 4000 block of FM 2351, near Hope Village Road, according to the Friendswood Police Department.
The woman was not immediately identified Thursday. The vehicle she was driving was registered to an address in Pearland, police said.
The woman was driving east on the road when she rear-ended a car in front of her, Friendswood Police Department Chief Robert Wieners said.
After hitting that car, the woman swerved, crossed the median and struck a trash truck that was moving in the opposite direction, Wieners said.
She was declared dead at the scene.
Police on Thursday had not yet determined what caused the woman to hit the first vehicle, Wieners said, adding her car was traveling fast before the crash.
“We don’t know why she was traveling at that rate of speed, and we don’t know why she lost control,” Wieners said.
The people in the rear-ended car and the trash truck were not injured, he said.
The crash caused the first traffic fatality reported in Galveston County and Friendswood in 2020. It’s the first fatal crash reported in Friendswood since 2017, according to a database maintained by the Texas Department of Transportation.
The woman’s body was transported to the Harris County Institute of Forensic Science, where medical examiners planned to conduct an autopsy and attempt to identify the woman.
The woman had not been identified by Thursday afternoon, an institute spokeswoman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.