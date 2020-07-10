TEXAS CITY
One man is dead and a second is in custody after an early morning shooting at a home in Lago Mar, police said.
A woman called the police at about 7:58 a.m. and reported someone with a weapon in the 12000 block of Pirate Bend Drive, officials said. That woman then called again while officers were already on the way and told them to send an ambulance as well.
Police arrived at the scene at about 8:03 a.m. and found a man in his 50s dead from a gunshot wound to the upper chest, officials said.
Officers took a second man, in his 20s, into custody, police said.
Three other people were inside the home at the time of the shooting and are cooperating with investigators, police said.
Investigators believe there might have been a verbal or physical altercation at the residence before the shooting, officials said.
