GALVESTON
State and local officials are investigating a use-of-force complaint at the Galveston County Jail after an inmate died, Sheriff Henry Trochesset confirmed Monday.
Ariel Ledesma, 47, was jailed Nov. 28 on one count of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor, Trochesset said. His bond was set at $1,000.
Two days later, emergency personnel transported Ledesma to a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital. He died Monday.
Trochesset placed a deputy on administrative leave in connection to the incident the morning Ledesma was transported to the hospital, Trochesset said.
He also contacted the Texas Jail Commission, the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office and the Texas Rangers on the morning Ledesma was transported to the hospital to ask them to conduct an investigation into a use-of-force complaint, Trochesset said.
Trochesset on Monday declined to release the name of the deputy or a cause of death for Ledesma. He wanted to wait until he could inform the deputy about Ledesma’s death, Trochesset said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.