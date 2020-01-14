TEXAS CITY
A man found dead on a Texas City sidewalk Tuesday morning was the victim of an apparent homicide, according to the Texas City Police Department.
Police did not immediately identify the man on Tuesday, but they did say he was a Hispanic man in his 60s whose last known address was in Galveston, Texas City Police Department spokesman Cpl. Allen Bjerke said.
Police planned to release the man’s name after notifying his next of kin, Bjerke said.
Other than that, the department released few details about the gruesome scene that was discovered on Tuesday morning.
Just after 7 a.m., someone called police to report a man who was on the ground and possibly bleeding on the east side of 6th Street, just south of Texas Avenue, police said.
When emergency responders arrived, they discovered the man was dead, police said.
Part of 6th Street was closed for hours as police and medical examiners investigated the scene.
For at least part of the morning, the man’s body lay uncovered on a concrete sidewalk adjacent to an empty field. The location, just south of an auto body shop and convenience store, is believed to be the spot where the man died, Bjerke said.
Police don’t yet know how long the man was there before he was discovered, Bjerke said.
Although police didn’t confirm how the man was killed, blood could be seen on parts of his body, even from beyond the police tape perimeter set up around the scene. There was a large wound to the man’s neck.
Police did not yet have any suspects as of Tuesday evening, Bjerke said.
Police ask anyone with information about the man’s death to call investigators at 409-643-5720 or the Mainland Communities Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 409-945-8477 or online at p3tips.com.
The department and Crime Stoppers are offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the man’s death
The death is the first reported homicide in Texas City this year.
