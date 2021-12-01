A motorcyclist died Tuesday evening after crashing into a car on FM 646 and then being run over by a truck while he was lying in the roadway, according to the Galveston County Sheriff's Office.
The driver of the car has been arrested and charged with intoxicated assault, but the sheriff's office still is seeking the driver of the truck.
John Redfield, 64, of Bacliff, died at the scene of the crash in the 2600 block of FM 646, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
Redfield was riding a motorcycle west on the roadway when a car moving in the opposite direction attempted to cross his lane and enter a parking lot, Trochesset said.
The car's driver, Mollie Ann Bivens, stopped and attempted to render aid to Redfield, Trochesset said. But while Redfield was in the road, he was run over by a pickup truck, Trochesset said.
The truck didn't stop after hitting Redfield, Trochesset said.
It's not clear which incident killed Redfield, Trochesset said. Deputies are attempted to locate the driver of the truck.
While at the scene, deputies interviewed Bivens and determined she showed signs of intoxication, Trochesset said. She was arrested and charged with intoxicated assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury, according to police records.
Bivens was taken to the Galveston County Jail and was held on $40,000 bond, according to police records. She still was in custody on Wednesday morning.
