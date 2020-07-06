GALVESTON
The man killed in a shooting on Galveston's West End on Thursday evening was identified by authorities on Monday morning.
Adrian Caldwell, 24, of Galveston, was killed on Thursday at a home on Darcy Street, a dead-end street off the north end of 103rd Street.
In a news release on Thursday evening, the Galveston Police Department said Caldwell was shot by a resident of the home. The resident told police Caldwell was shot going though a window of the home. He died at the scene.
Public records show that Caldwell lived at a home on Schaper Road, about a mile from where the shooting took place.
The Galveston County Medical Examiner's Office identified Caldwell. Galveston police have released very little information about the shooting.
On Thursday, the police department said the shooting was still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.