Texas City police identify, seek information about woman found dead on North Willow Street By JOHN WAYNE FERGUSON The Daily News John Wayne Ferguson Senior Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Oct 25, 2021 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Texas City police block Willow Street near Fifth Avenue N where a woman’s body was found Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News A Texas City police officer investigates near where a woman’s body was found on Willow Street near Fifth Avenue N on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TEXAS CITYA woman found dead in a roadside ditch early Monday was Karli Hope Hurley, 27, a resident of Texas City, police said Monday evening.The police department's criminal investigation division is treating the death as a homicide and asking for the public's help determining what happened to her.Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest or charges connected to the woman's death, police said. A passing motorist found Hurley’s body in a ditch beside North Willow Street near Fifth Avenue North.Willow Street is two-lane residential street that connects FM 1765 and Fifth Avenue North.The motorist flagged down a police officer about 7 a.m.Police asked people with information to call Mainland Communities Crime Stoppers at 409-945-8477 or Texas City Police Department investigators at 409-655-8961. John Wayne Ferguson: 409-683-5226; john.ferguson@galvnews.com or on Twitter @johnwferguson. 