A woman found dead in a roadside ditch early Monday was Karli Hope Hurley, 27, a resident of Texas City, police said Monday evening.

The police department's criminal investigation division is treating the death as a homicide and asking for the public's help determining what happened to her.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest or charges connected to the woman's death, police said.

A passing motorist found Hurley’s body in a ditch beside North Willow Street near Fifth Avenue North.

Willow Street is two-lane residential street that connects FM 1765 and Fifth Avenue North.

The motorist flagged down a police officer about 7 a.m.

Police asked people with information to call Mainland Communities Crime Stoppers at 409-945-8477 or Texas City Police Department investigators at 409-655-8961.

John Wayne Ferguson: 409-683-5226; john.ferguson@galvnews.com or on Twitter @johnwferguson.

