Ten alleged MS-13 gang members were indicted in federal court in Galveston on charges of murder, attempted murder and conspiracy to murder, among numerous other felonies, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Updated: August 26, 2022 @ 10:34 pm
The indictments alleged the defendants engaged in racketeering conspiracy involving murder, extortion, drug trafficking, robbery and obstruction of justice during a three-year period beginning in 2015, according to the Justice Department.
The 10 were responsible for seven murders, one attempted murder and one murder conspiracy, the Justice Department said.
The murders took place between 2015 and 2018 and included victims such as a juvenile girl and a police informant, the Justice Department said.
The murders involved mutilation and dismemberment of the victims with machetes, the Justice Department said.
“Protecting the safety of our communities is fundamental to what we do at the FBI,” said Director Christopher Wray of the FBI said in a statement.
“This indictment is one example of the persistent work being done by the FBI and our partners to combat violent gangs like MS-13 that inundate communities with violence,” Wray said.
All 10 of the suspects are citizens from El Salvador, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
The defendants were members of the La Mara Salvatrucha, most commonly known as the MS-13, a gang that originated in Los Angeles but has expanded in countries such as El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico and Honduras.
• Walter Antonio Chicas-Garcia, 25, was charged with racketeering conspiracy, attempted murder and conspiracy to murder, obstruction of justice.
• Luis Ernesto Carbajal-Peraza, 30, was charged with racketeering conspiracy, murder, conspiracy to murder and obstruction of justice.
• Angel Miguel Aguilar-Ochoa, 37, was charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to murder and obstruction of justice.
• Marlon Miranda-Moran, 23, was charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to murder and obstruction of justice.
• Wilman Rivas-Guido, 26, was charged with racketeering conspiracy, obstruction of justice, attempted murder, conspiracy to murder, obstruction of justice and using a firearm to cause death.
• Carlos Elias Henriquez-Torres, 22, racketeering conspiracy and obstruction of justice.
• Carlos Alexi Garcia-Gongora, 24, was charged with racketeering conspiracy, murder, conspiracy to murder and obstruction of justice.
• Wilson Jose Ventura-Mejia, 26, was charged with racketeering conspiracy and obstruction of justice.
• Franklin Trejo-Chavarria, 25, was charged with racketeering conspiracy, attempted murder, conspiracy to murder and obstruction of justice.
• Julio Vigil Lopez, 25, was charged with racketeering conspiracy, murder, conspiracy to murder and using a firearm to cause death.
Although the grand jury deliberated in Galveston's federal court, it was unclear from government statements issued Friday where the crimes had been committed.
José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com
Reporter
