GALVESTON
A 29-year-old woman died Sunday night and a second woman was critically injured in a rollover car crash near 51st Street and Avenue Q in Galveston.
The woman, who Galveston police found dead in the vehicle, was identified as Galveston resident Jasmin Owens.
A second woman in the vehicle was transported to the emergency room at John Sealy Hospital with critical injuries. She remained in critical condition at the hospital Tuesday.
The Galveston Police Department responded about 11:30 p.m. Sunday to a major accident in the 2000 block of 51st Street involving three vehicles.
According to a witness statement, a 2017 black Ford Taurus was traveling north through the 2100 block of 51st Street when the driver disregarded the stop sign and collided with the second vehicle, a 2010 red Ford Mustang.
The Taurus went out of control and struck a tree in the 2000 block of 51st Street, which caused the car to overturn repeatedly, according to the witness.
The witness also stated that the Taurus hit an unoccupied parked third vehicle, a 2004 black Ford F150 before coming to a complete stop, partially overturned.
The sole occupant of the Mustang was uninjured, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.