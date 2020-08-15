BACLIFF
A man was arrested Saturday in connection to a early morning shooting incident, deputies confirmed.
Ricardo Rosalez III, 34, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault of a peace officer, three counts of child endangerment and one count of unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon, Sheriff Henry Trochesset said. His bond was set at $1.7 million.
Deputies responded to reports of a shooting about 12:30 a.m. in the 4700 block of 19th Street, officials said.
Deputies found a woman at home with two children and Rosalez firing shots from inside the back bedroom, Trochesset said.
Deputies began speaking with him, and he told them he was back there with his 1-week-old daughter, Trochesset said.
Eventually the man came out and surrendered to deputies, Trochesset said.
No one was wounded in the shooting, officials said. But deputies found bullet holes in the walls and ceiling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.