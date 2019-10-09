TEXAS CITY
A former Texas City High School student has been sentenced to five years deferred probation for a series of exchanges with a classmate in March 2018, in which he made a threat and followed it by claiming it was a joke.
Jacinto Barrera Monrreal, 20, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of making a false report and was sentenced as part of a plea agreement, Assistant District Attorney Dulce Salazar said. Prosecutors recommended Monrreal receive a mental health evaluation as a condition of the probation.
Monrreal in March 2018 messaged a classmate through an application called Snapchat, telling him he was going to shoot his English teacher, other students and then himself, Salazar said. During the same conversation, Monrreal also told his classmate he was kidding.
After hearing about the exchange, deputies pulled Monrreal out of class and searched him and his belongings for weapons, finding none, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Monrreal through a translator told deputies he had said he was going to kill those people, but that he was just joking, according to the affidavit.
Deputies asked whether Monrreal had access to weapons at home, and he told them he had two BB guns and his brother had a .22-caliber rifle, according to the affidavit.
Monrreal was suspended from school and was placed in the district’s alternative education program after the incident, Salazar said.
District officials declined to say whether Monrreal graduated or left the district, citing rules about student privacy.
