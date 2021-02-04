GALVESTON
Two people told police they witnessed Galveston Police Department Capt. Pedro Alcocer drag a woman down a street by the neck last week, according to documents released Thursday detailing charges against the senior officer.
Alcocer was charged Monday with misdemeanor assault causing bodily injury and with harassment, police said. He was suspended, without pay, on the same day, according to the Galveston Police Department.
The charges were made after police responded to a domestic disturbance call about 10:30 p.m. Jan. 29 on Schaper Road, on the West End of Galveston, according to a probable cause affidavit.
A 911 caller reported a man was dragging a woman down the street, while she yelled ‘You’re hurting me; let me go; you’re hurting me,” according to the affidavit.
Police interviewed both Alcocer and the woman. Alcocer told officers no physical altercation had occurred, according to the affidavit.
The woman said there had been an argument but no physical altercation, according to the affidavit, which identifies the woman as Alcocer’s girlfriend.
Two neighbors disputed their accounts and told officers they had heard the woman yelling about being hurt and saw Alcocer dragging her down the street, according to the affidavit.
One witness said the woman asked him to call police “several times,” according to the affidavit.
Police issued a warrant for Alcocer’s arrest on Sunday, and he turned himself in Monday at the Galveston County Jail. He was released after posting $5,000 bond, according to the sheriff’s office.
Alcocer has worked for the Galveston Police Department since 1991. He was promoted to captain in 2019.
The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the criminal complaint against Alcocer. The sheriff’s office was asked to investigate the complaint because of Alcocer’s high rank in the department, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.